Sweden: Kidnapped and TORTURED newspaper man – Avoids deportation

Last year a newspaper delivery man was kidnapped and tortured for several hours in the Swedish city of Kristianstad.

It all started when the 25 year old man, who is a Syrian citizen, grabbed the victims throat and forced him into an apartment while threatening him with a knife.

That is when the torture began and it would last 5 hours. The victim was ordered to take all his clothes off and forced to take drugs.

According to the prosecution, the victim was cut with a knife a very large number of times.

The victim was also forced to do humiliating acts such as that he had to “thank for the pain” and “beg to survive” according to the prosecutor.

“I have assessed that this is a torture-like act” said the prosecutor.

After hours had gone by, the naked victim managed to flee his kidnapper. He was chased on the roof of the apartment building by his attacker after managing to flee.

Police photo from the roof where victim fled.

He managed to get into another apartment through a window where a brave 19 year old woman helped him and called the police.

The attacker, also naked and armed with three knives chased after the victim. He got into an apartment through a smashed window where he terrified a woman and a child.

He continued to another apartment where he attacked another man. When the man, who has a handicap and has trouble moving, was on the floor, the attacker stamped on his back according to the prosecutor.

“This is about a defenseless person, which makes it extra serious” commented the prosecutor.

The attacker was eventually arrested by police on the scene.

His defense has explained that the man claimed to be in an “emergency situation” and that he was forced to “drive out evil spirits” from the newspaper delivery man.

The prosecutor wanted the man to be deported from Sweden for life.

He has now been sentenced to forensic psychiatric care for committing serious assault, kidnapping, serious trespassing and narcotic crime.

He is also sentenced to pay SEK 285 000 ($ 29 832) in compensation split between four victims.

The court in Kristianstad rules that the man was under the influence of a severe mental disorder and that he is in a big need of mental care.

They also deem that the mans ability to realize the consequences of his actions is reduced or possibly does non-existent.

However the man is not being deported from Sweden despite the prosecutors wishes. This is because the migration authorities said that the man is wanted by the regime in his home country of Syria.