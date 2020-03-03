2.1 C
Stockholm
Monday, March 16, 2020
Sweden

Sweden: Kidnapped and TORTURED newspaper man – Avoids deportation

Peter Imanuelsen
By Peter Imanuelsen
670
Crying Man
Stockhphoto, Pixabay

Follow us on social media!

Last year a newspaper delivery man was kidnapped and tortured for several hours in the Swedish city of Kristianstad.

It all started when the 25 year old man, who is a Syrian citizen, grabbed the victims throat and forced him into an apartment while threatening him with a knife.

That is when the torture began and it would last 5 hours. The victim was ordered to take all his clothes off and forced to take drugs.

According to the prosecution, the victim was cut with a knife a very large number of times.

The victim was also forced to do humiliating acts such as that he had to “thank for the pain” and “beg to survive” according to the prosecutor.

“I have assessed that this is a torture-like act” said the prosecutor.

After hours had gone by, the naked victim managed to flee his kidnapper. He was chased on the roof of the apartment building by his attacker after managing to flee.

Police photo from the roof where victim fled.

He managed to get into another apartment through a window where a brave 19 year old woman helped him and called the police.

The attacker, also naked and armed with three knives chased after the victim. He got into an apartment through a smashed window where he terrified a woman and a child.

He continued to another apartment where he attacked another man. When the man, who has a handicap and has trouble moving, was on the floor, the attacker stamped on his back according to the prosecutor.

“This is about a defenseless person, which makes it extra serious” commented the prosecutor.

The attacker was eventually arrested by police on the scene.

His defense has explained that the man claimed to be in an “emergency situation” and that he was forced to “drive out evil spirits” from the newspaper delivery man.

The prosecutor wanted the man to be deported from Sweden for life.

He has now been sentenced to forensic psychiatric care for committing serious assault, kidnapping, serious trespassing and narcotic crime.

He is also sentenced to pay SEK 285 000 ($ 29 832) in compensation split between four victims.

The court in Kristianstad rules that the man was under the influence of a severe mental disorder and that he is in a big need of mental care.

They also deem that the mans ability to realize the consequences of his actions is reduced or possibly does non-existent.

However the man is not being deported from Sweden despite the prosecutors wishes. This is because the migration authorities said that the man is wanted by the regime in his home country of Syria.

Subscribe to our Newsletter!

CLICK HERE to sign up now to NEVER miss the most important news from Sweden and around the world!

Subscribe
Previous articleCanada hammer ATTACK was “terrorism” – Elderly woman killed
Next articleSweden: Pensioners protected with bullet proof windows in problem area
Peter Imanuelsen
Peter Imanuelsen
Swedish journalist and political commentator. Founder and Editor-in-chief at Times of Sweden. Peter Imanuelsen has been reporting on the situation in Sweden for years and is more commonly known as PeterSweden on social media.

Most Popular

LATEST: Italy Corona virus outbreak

Europe Paul Imanuelsen - 0
Huge surge in number of infected in Italy - We have the latest LIVE updates of this developing situation as lockdowns take...
Read more

Sweden sentences 19 year old man to 75 hours community service for sex crime against 13 year old girl.

Sweden Peter Imanuelsen - 0
A 19 year old man has been convicted by the Swedish court of appeals for “sexually taking advantage” of a 13 year...
Read more

Sweden: 47 year old man sentenced to 2.5 years prison for raping 7 year old girl

Sweden Peter Imanuelsen - 1
A man has been convicted of raping an underage child in Sweden after being offered a place to sleep.
Read more

Sweden: Gang stomp on girls head in BRUTAL assault

Sweden Peter Imanuelsen - 0
A video from Sweden has emerged showing a girl being horrifically attacked by a gang. The video shows how...
Read more

Sweden RAPE CRISIS: Record number of reported rapes in 2019.

Sweden Peter Imanuelsen - 0
A whopping 8350 rapes were reported in Sweden last year according to new preliminary statistics released by the National Council for Crime Prevention. This...
Read more

”Sweden is out of control” warns ex-minister from Norway

Europe Times of Sweden - 0
The previous migration minister of Norway has warned that the situation in Sweden is out of control after hundreds of car fires...
Read more

“Disgusting Swede” – Youngsters rob and urinate on victim in racist attack

Sweden Peter Imanuelsen - 0
Two 16 year old boys have been arrested after attacking and humiliating a Swedish man in a racist, sadistic robbery.
Read more
Load more

About.

What we do.

  • At Times of Sweden we bring you the most important stories from Sweden and around the world. We call it #RealNews - We are independent and supported by you, the reader!

Follow us on social media.

© 2020 Times of Sweden. All rights reserved.